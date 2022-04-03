Watch
Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose

Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 03, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who initially called 911 to report that a woman had suffered a “heroin overdose” has been charged with first-degree murder after officers found a blood-spattered board at the scene.

The Gazette reports that 62-year-old Arthur Flowers, of Cedar Rapids, was booked into the Linn County Jail on Sunday morning in the death of Emily Elizabeth Leonard.

Officers found her dead in a bathroom with “obvious head injuries” after Flowers called 911 around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators suspect she was struck with the bloodied board that also was found in the bathroom, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.

