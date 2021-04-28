Watch
Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in speech to Congress

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers to discuss the American Jobs Plan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden will mark his 100th day in office on Thursday, April 29. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 10:41 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 11:41:21-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his first joint address to Congress to pitch a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would transform the role government plays in American life.

Biden delivers the Wednesday night speech on the eve of his 100th day in office. He will make his case before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Democrat will speak in a Capitol still surrounded by fencing after the Jan. 6 storming of the building by insurrectionists protesting his election. Biden will lay out a sweeping proposal for universal preschool, two years of free community college, $225 billion for child care and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents.

