Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Challenges for Finkenauer after Iowa Senate ballot woes

Election 2022 Iowa Senate
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Liberty and Justice Celebration, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Election 2022 Iowa Senate
Posted at 4:28 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 17:28:51-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Abby Finkenauer’s bid to clinch the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Iowa wasn’t supposed to be so fraught.

She built a wunderkind reputation in the Legislature before toppling a Republican congressman in 2018.

She was the second-youngest woman elected to Congress, helping Democrats retake control of the House that year.

But her Senate campaign faced unexpected trouble last month when, at least for a moment, it appeared she wouldn’t be allowed to compete in the June 7 primary.

A judge found errors in her nominating petitions after Republican activists challenged her filings.

Some Democrats blame her for quickly blaming political motivations and not acknowledging her campaign’s organizational mistakes.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018