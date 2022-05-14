Challenges for Finkenauer after Iowa Senate ballot woes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Abby Finkenauer’s bid to clinch the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Iowa wasn’t supposed to be so fraught.

She built a wunderkind reputation in the Legislature before toppling a Republican congressman in 2018.

She was the second-youngest woman elected to Congress, helping Democrats retake control of the House that year.

But her Senate campaign faced unexpected trouble last month when, at least for a moment, it appeared she wouldn’t be allowed to compete in the June 7 primary.

A judge found errors in her nominating petitions after Republican activists challenged her filings.

Some Democrats blame her for quickly blaming political motivations and not acknowledging her campaign’s organizational mistakes.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.