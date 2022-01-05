Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

GOP county attorney challenges Iowa Attorney General Miller

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Neibergall/AP
An Iowa panel has voted to settle a lawsuit and pay five protesters who supported the Black Lives Matter movement and alleged constitutional rights violations when they were banned from the Iowa Capitol grounds.
Iowa State Capitol Building
Posted at 6:18 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 19:18:33-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A county attorney with a long history in Republican politics has announced she'll run for Iowa attorney general.

Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird said Tuesday that Iowa needs someone who will “stop Joe Biden and the radical socialists in DC.” Bird says she's heard from many Iowans about the need for new leadership in the attorney general’s office, held for most of the past four decades by Democrat Tom Miller.

Bird has a long resume of serving Republican politicians. She was chief of staff for former U.S. Rep. Steve King and served as the staff lawyer for former Gov. Terry Branstad. She was elected county attorney for Guthrie County in 2018. She ran against Miller in 2010 and lost.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018