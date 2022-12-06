Gov. Pete Ricketts to seek Nebraska U.S. Senate position after Sasse resignation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday morning, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts officially announced, via email, his intention to seek the appointment to serve as the state's next U.S. Senator.

He would replace current senator Ben Sasse who will resign from the position Jan. 8 to take the job as University of Florida President.

Ricketts said in the news release that he will submit an application alongside all other applicants in the process Governor-elect Jim Pillen has planned to fill the Senate vacancy.

“This decision is the result of many hours of prayer and family discussions,” said Governor Ricketts in his statement. “For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of Nebraska and advance our conservative values? In Congress, we’re in a fight for the future of our nation, and it’s a fight we have to win. We must cut taxes, strengthen public safety and our national security, and protect our most sacred freedoms.”

“Over the last eight years, we’ve shown the world the real impact conservative leadership can have,” Ricketts continued. “I want to continue delivering results for our state, fighting to reduce taxes, grow our economy, defend our liberties, and run government more like a business. I’ll never stop working to get the job done, and that’s why I’m asking for Governor-elect Pillen’s consideration.”

