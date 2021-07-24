Watch
Governor's office grants press credentials to Omaha outlet

Nati Harnik/AP
The Nebraska governor’s office has approved press credentials for an online, Omaha-based news outlet that had been denied access to the governor’s news conferences.
Pete Ricketts
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska governor’s office has approved press credentials for an online, Omaha-based news outlet that had been denied access to the governor’s news conferences.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that NOISE Omaha was approved Wednesday to cover the official briefings with the governor.

A NOISE Omaha reporter had repeatedly tried to submit remote questions to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts during his coronavirus news conferences, and eventually showed up in person at a press event when they weren’t answered.

She was then told she lacked credentials, even though the governor’s office had no formal credentialing process at the time.

The incident prompted the governor’s office to create a formal policy.

