Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Iowa GOP tax cut plans raise concerns about long-term impact

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Bank 2011 tax forms are seen at an H&R Block in Rockville, Md., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Taxes
Posted at 4:18 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 17:18:56-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans have released three plans to cut taxes in Iowa and all share the common themes of phasing in a flat personal income tax and eliminating taxes on retirement income at a cost of billions of dollars to state revenue.

Democrats and some progressive groups argue the changes would primarily help high-income residents and risk future budget problems, but Republicans respond that the state is simply taking in too much money and should return it to taxpayers.

Gov. Kim Reynolds was first to release her plan, which also cuts taxes on corporations.

The Senate’s plan also cuts corporate taxes but the House’s proposal does not.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018