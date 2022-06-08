Watch
Iowa primary: Ret. Adm. Franken to face Sen. Grassley; State Sen. Nunn will challenge Rep. Axne

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - Retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken salutes before speaking at the Iowa Democratic Party's Liberty and Justice Celebration, on April 30, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 22:40:24-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral, will face Republican Chuck Grassley in the race for an Iowa U.S. Senate seat, winning his party nomination over two competitors.

Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday and earned the right to run against Grassley, who is seeking an eighth Senate term.

Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given Finkenauer was better known throughout the state after her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman that made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress.

Grassley won the Republican nomination over Jim Carlin, a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City.

State Sen. Zach Nunn easily won the GOP spot to take on the state’s lone Democratic House member, Rep. Cindy Axne.

