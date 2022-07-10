OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The White House is celebrating after President Biden signed the "Safer Communities Act" into law marking the first acton from Congress against gun violence in nearly 30 years.

A Nebraska woman at the forefront of gun control across the state will be in attendance. Melody Vaccaro is with "Nebraska Against Gun Violence".

The Lincoln-based organization works with state lawmakers and community members to push for gun control in the state.

Vaccaro is one of many gun control advocates across the country to receive an invitation and while she's excited to go to D.C., she adds there's more work to be done.

"It is bittersweet and the bill certainly. The legislation doesn't go far enough, but it is a crack in a 30-year stalemate and that's certainly something to be celebrated," said Vaccaro.

The celebration is scheduled to take place next Monday.

