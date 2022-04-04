Sarpy County Election Commission starts mailing early voting ballots Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Election Commission began mailing early voting ballots out Monday.

According to the commission, around 950 voters have requested to vote early. Ballots will be mailed daily as additional requests are received and verified. The deadline to request an early voting ballot is 6 p.m. on May 2.

“I would like to remind voters that their ballots must be returned in the official return envelope provided, and the envelope must be signed,” said Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington.

Voters can return their ballots via mail with the required postage, in person at the Sarpy County Election office or by using a designated ballot drop box.

Here are the ballot drop box locations:



1102 E. 1 Street, Papillion

(northwest corner of the Sarpy County 1102 Building parking lot)

(northwest corner of the Sarpy County 1102 Building parking lot) 1248 Golden Gate Drive, Papillion

(Sarpy County Courthouse Campus parking lot)

(Sarpy County Courthouse Campus parking lot) 1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue

(Bellevue Public Library parking lot)

(Bellevue Public Library parking lot) 215 Enterprise Drive, Gretna

(McKinney's Food Center parking lot)

(McKinney's Food Center parking lot) 7701 S. 96th Street, La Vista

(La Vista Police Department parking lot)

(La Vista Police Department parking lot) 153 S. 1st Street, Springfield

(one block south of Springfield Community Center)

All ballots must be received by the Sarpy County Election Commission by 8 p.m. on May 10.

Early ballots cannot be returned at polling sites on Election Day.

Early in-person voting will start on April 11 at the Sarpy County Election Commission office, and all polling sites will be open on May 10.

For any questions, call the election commission office at (402) 593-2167.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.