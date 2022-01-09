Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

Tax cuts, education changes among Iowa GOP legislative priorities

items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Putney/AP
Iowa Republicans are moving swiftly to sharply limit early voting in the state, months after a general election overseen by a Republican secretary of state that saw record turnout and overwhelming victories by GOP candidates.
Iowa Condition of the State
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 17:37:19-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature begins the 2022 session Monday with nearly $2 billion in the bank and a strong urge by Republican legislative leaders and the governor to cut taxes.

There will be pushback from Democrats and others who will call for spending some of the excess cash on priority areas such as public schools and improved child care.

Leaders from both parties also acknowledge Iowa has a serious problem with a lack of workers to fill open jobs.

Controversial social issues also are likely to surface as Republicans are urged by some of their strongest supporters to outlaw abortion and limit access to books some view as too salacious for school libraries

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018