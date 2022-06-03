Watch
Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee after unprecedented spell-off

Alex Brandon/AP
Harini Logan, 14, from San Antonio, Texas, celebrates winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee with Scripps CEO Adam Symson, left, and family stage Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 10:20 PM, Jun 02, 2022
Harini Logan of San Antonio, Texas is the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

Harini's victory came after the competition went into a spell-off for the very first time. The spell-off occurs when at the judges' discretion after multiple rounds with no winner.

The 14-year-old spelled 21 words correctly in a 90-second lightning round.

Vikram Raju finished in second place. The 7th grader spelled 15 words correctly in the 90-second spell-off.

Vikram, 12, has one more year of eligibility for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Harini will take home more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Her name will also be on the Scripps Cup, the official championship trophy of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

