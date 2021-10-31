Watch
What is COP? Key facts and terms at climate summit explained

Martin Meissner/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 file photo, visitors watch a giant earth installation at the exhibition "The Fragile Paradise" inside the former industrial gas storage facility "Gasometer" in Oberhausen, Germany. The 2021 U.N. climate summit in Glasgow renews an urgent question to the international community: Can the world come together to confront the common enemy of global warming before it’s too late? (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Climate COP Glance
Posted at 2:15 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 15:15:39-04

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The U.N. climate summit, known as COP26 this year, brings officials from almost 200 countries to Glasgow to haggle over the best measures to combat global warming.

COP is short for Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. The first summit was held in 1995. More than 100 world leaders will attend the start of the summit Monday and Tuesday, known as the high-level segment. They include U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but the presidents of China and Russia won't attend in person.

Countries will be reviewing each other's emissions pledges, known as nationally determined contributions. Finalizing the so-called Paris rulebook is also on the agenda.

