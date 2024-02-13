NYC gets largest snowstorm since 2022, schools go virtual

It has been more than two years since New York City experienced a snowstorm that dropped several inches of snow. That streak appears to be coming to an end as a nor'easter slams the region.

A winter storm warning was issued for a swath of the Northeast from central Pennsylvania to the cape of Massachusetts for a storm striking the area on Tuesday. A band of 6-10 inches of snow was expected to fall in the region.

The expected path of the storm shifted a bit to the south in recent days. Forecasters put out a winter storm warning for the Boston area, but later downgraded it to a winter weather advisory after predictions for the area dropped. Instead of getting over 6 inches of snow, the Boston area is expected to get 3-5 inches.

The winter storm brings an abrupt end to mild conditions in which temperatures reached well into the 50s over the weekend.

"Some areas, especially over southern New England, are expected to see as much as 6 to 12 inches of snow, with lesser amounts of 3 to 6 inches elsewhere, and this heavy snow is expected to produce locally significant travel disruptions," the National Weather Service said early Tuesday. "Strong winds are expected on the back side of the departing low center, and this coupled with the heavy, wet snow may result in downed trees and power lines which will result in concerns for power outages."

SEE MORE: Researchers say modern, powerful hurricanes need a new category

The storm is having significant impacts on air travel. According to FlightAware, 42% of flights leaving New York's LaGuardia Airport have been canceled as of early Tuesday morning. The website also reported about 27% of flights departing Boston Logan International Airport were canceled for Tuesday.

About 20% of flights for Tuesday have been canceled at Newark Liberty International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The storm also marks the first time this year that New York's public school system has shifted from in-person learning to remote. School officials say buildings will be closed on Tuesday.

Manhattan has picked up just 2.3 inches of snow thus far this winter, down from an average of 18.5 inches at this point in the season.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com