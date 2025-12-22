Institute for Human Neuroscience Boys Town Research Hospital is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

The Institute for Human Neuroscience (IHN) at Boys Town National Research Hospital is seeking individuals to participate in vital Alzheimer’s disease (AD) research. Participants in the non-invasive, paid research study would complete a free blood test detecting Alzheimer’s-related markers and potentially a free amyloid PET scan—historically the gold standard for Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis confirmation and a scan that is generally costly and rarely covered by insurance. Participants in the research study will be compensated up to $400 for their time. Transportation assistance may also be available upon request.

You may be an eligible participant if you:

-Are at least 55 years old

-Have memory or cognitive complaints beyond those expected with normal aging OR diagnosed with AD or mild cognitive impairment

-Have no diagnosis of any other major neurological disorders

An estimated 10% of individuals over the age of 65 years old are affected by Alzheimer’s disease—the leading cause of dementia that ultimately proves to be fatal. Although there are no current treatments to prevent or cure Alzheimer’s, recent FDA-approved medications have been seen to slow the progression of the disease. Early detection is important, and this research aims to learn more about the specific changes that the brain undergoes in people living with Alzheimer’s, particularly in the early stages. Led by neuroscientist, Dr. Tony Wilson, Ph.D., the DICoN Lab at IHN hopes to better understand these brain changes to inform and evaluate both current and emerging treatment methods, while also increasing accessibility to Alzheimer’s disease diagnoses.

If you or a loved one are interested in participating in important Alzheimer’s disease research, please fill out an inquiry form on the IHN website at diconlab.org/participate, e-mail the DICoN Lab recruitment team at dicon.recruiters@boystown.org, or call at (531)355-8991.