Experience the Magic of Dragons and Symphony, Together

Omaha Symphony is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Soar into adventure with How to Train Your Dragon Live in Concert!
Join the Omaha Symphony at the Holland Performing Arts Center for an unforgettable cinematic experience as DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon comes to life like never before. On January 24th and 25th at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, watch the beloved film on the big screen while the full symphony orchestra performs John Powell’s stirring, award-winning score live. Led by Maestro Ernest Richardson, this family-friendly event blends the magic of live orchestral music with the excitement of Hiccup and Toothless’ epic journey — a heart-pounding adventure for audiences of all ages. Secure your tickets now at omahasymphony.org.

