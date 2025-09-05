Made in the USA- Right here in Omaha!

Durable Flags is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Proudly serving the Heartland, Durable Flags is recognized as the premier provider of high-quality, long-lasting American flags — all Made in the USA. Founded in Arlington, Nebraska, and now based in Omaha, this family-owned, multi-generational company has always been committed to sourcing the strongest materials and crafting flags with exceptional durability, rich colors, and outstanding workmanship.

From its earliest days, Durable Flags has been dedicated to more than just producing flags — it’s about helping people proudly display them. Over the years, the company has expanded to offer a full range of products and services, including:



Premium flagpoles and parts

Professional installation services

Maintenance and repair

Expert flag restoration to extend the life of large-format American flags.

Whether you’re honoring traditions, showing patriotism, or marking special events, Durable Flags provides everything you need to keep the American flag flying strong.