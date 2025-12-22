Stride is Nebraska's #1 ABA Therapy Program for children 2-6

Stride Autism is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Stride Is Nebraska’s #1 ABA Therapy Program for Children Ages 2–6 Stride Autism Centers, with three locations across Omaha, is widely recognized as Nebraska’s leading provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for young children diagnosed with autism. Serving ages 2 to 6, Stride delivers early-intervention programs that consistently outperform national benchmarks supported by stable, highly trained clinical teams and a family-centered model of care. Stride holds a distinction unmatched by any other ABA provider in the state: it is the only fully Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)-accredited ABA therapy program in Nebraska, a designation awarded for meeting the highest standards of clinical excellence, safety, and outcomes. Families can access Stride’s full-day programming at three Omaha-area centers: • Central Omaha: 310 Regency Pkwy #115 • Northwest Omaha: 13808 W Maple Rd, Suite 124 • West Omaha: 2528 S 130th Ave Omaha, NE 68144 • Lincoln: 4545 S 86th St, Suite 101 Lincoln, NE 68526 • Central Lincoln: 400 N 48th St, Suite C1 Lincoln, NE 68504 • Bellevue: 2206 Longo Drive, Suite 207 in Bellevue, NE 68005 Across these sites, Stride offers structured one-on-one therapy, group learning opportunities, and individualized treatment plans designed to build communication, social, school-readiness, and daily-living skills. The centers are built specifically for preschool-aged children, creating predictable, nurturing environments where early learners thrive. Award-Winning Teams and Remarkable Outcomes Stride has earned eight Top Workplaces awards, reflecting an organizational culture centered on professional development, clinical excellence, and staff well-being. This strong workplace foundation leads to better care for families: • Stride maintains double-digit higher staff retention than the ABA industry average, ensuring consistent, experienced therapy teams. • This stability contributes to superior clinical progress with children at Stride achieving 80–100% greater developmental gains than Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) national benchmarks. Parents also report meaningful improvements at home: 94% say their child shows better communication initiation, a key early milestone. Integrated, Family-Centered Support via Stride360 Stride’s differentiated care model includes Stride360: Complete Care for Early Learners, a fully integrated program combining ABA, speech therapy and occupational therapy under one roof. At the Nebraska clinics, Stride360 allows families to receive coordinated care without juggling multiple locations. Speech-language pathologists and occupational therapists collaborate daily with the ABA team to align goals, simplify routines and maximize progress. Immediate Access Matters Stride is also known as a “no waitlist” provider, prioritizing fast access to early intervention during the most critical developmental window, an essential advantage for families navigating early childhood autism. A Mission Rooted in Family Founded by Brad Zelinger and inspired by his sister Marissa, who lives with Rett syndrome, Stride was built on a belief that families deserve compassionate, research-based support delivered with heart. Families and physicians seeking more information or wishing to schedule a consultation can visit stridecenters.com or call (515) 207-5251.

