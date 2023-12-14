Our Kohl’s Friends and Family sale picks include Ninja, Samsonite, and more

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to holiday gift shopping, deadlines are coming. If you’ve got a few extra gifts to buy, now is the time. Kohl’s Friends and Family sale can help you cross off the rest of your list and save some cash in the process.

Through Dec. 17, Kohl’s customers can save an extra 25% at checkout when they use code SHOP25. The discount can be used on multiple items, including regular, sale and clearance-priced items!

Not sure where to start shopping? Here are some of the best Kohl’s Friends & Family Sale picks.

$59 (was $98) at Kohl’s

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, everyone needs a good winter coat, and this Women’s Nine West Boucle Coat is a fantastic option. While it falls just above the knee, it maintains a dressy casual vibe that can be worn for a multitude of occasions, and the the boucle fabric is super on-trend.

$6 to $26 (was $15-$65) at Kohl’s

Gifting for a parent? Kohl’s Sterling Silver Baby Birthstone Charms and Accessories Collection might be perfect.

You can customize a necklace for a sentimental holiday gift with all 12 birthstone choices available for just $16 each! The 18-in. necklace and three spacer beads to go in between each charm are also marked down from $60 to $24 through Dec. 17. If you’re looking for the 24-in. chain option, you can pick that one for only $26 (usually $65).

$54 (was $120) at Kohl’s

Raise a glass to this conversation-starter whiskey decanter set designed by Hammer & Axe. The etched-glass globe holds up to 28.75 ounces of fluid and rests securely in the provided wooden stand. The set also comes with two elegant, matching drinking glasses.

$15 (was $30) at Kohl’s

This Men’s Sonoma Goods For Life Fleece Quarter-Zip Pullover will keep the wearer warm and comfy during the cold winter months. It’s made with soft fleece for that cozy feeling and is available in sizes small to XXL in 5 different colors.

$172 (was $260) at Kohl’s

The Ninja Creami will make delicious ice cream, gelato, sorbet and many other treats. Just mix together the ingredients of your favorite frozen desserts or drinks in the included containers, let them freeze, and then push a button to transform almost anything into something delicious. You also get a recipe book with 15 recipes to try.

$52 (was $140) at Kohl’s

The Cuddl Duds Plush Sherpa Heated Electric Throw Blanket will wrap the wearer in warmth while snuggling on the couch, their favorite chair or even in bed. It measures 50 in. wide by 60 in. long, has three heat settings and a two-hour automatic shutoff.

$150 (was $250) at Kohl’s

The Calphalon Classic 10-piece Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set will wow any cook on your holiday shopping list. It looks sleek and modern, and the latest design technology means every piece is dishwasher-safe, nonstick, and oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

$20 (was $40) at Kohl’s

The classic toy gets a major upgrade with the Kohl’s Exclusive Mr. Potato Head Super Spud Set. This collection includes Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head bodies, two pet potatoes and over 45 accessories. Now everyone can play together with this ultimate playset.

$27 (was $55) at Kohl’s

Kohl’s exclusive Barbie & Ken Ultimate Closet and Convertible Set has everything a fan wants. It comes with a Barbie and Ken doll and a closet with an extendable garment rack (with two hangers) that will fit tons of clothes (sold separately). The set also includes a sporty pink convertible!

$90 (was $170) at Kohl’s

Simple doesn’t have to mean skimping on your cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-CUp Pod Coffee Maker allows users to make a cup of coffee to their taste. Like it strong? Just set the maker how you like it. A 52-ounce, removable reservoir means easy reuse and the ability to choose your cup size each morning.

$23 (was $50) at Kohl’s

Give a gift that can be enjoyed every day of the year with this Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life Plush Long Robe. Available in 9 different colors or patterns in sizes small through XX-Large, this robe has a long tie belt, two pockets, and plenty of soft coziness to make things warm and comfy.

$22 (was $40) at Kohl’s

Finding the tweens and teens on your holiday shopping list can be challenging. However, this Juniors’ SO Oversized Weekend Tunic is a classic wardrobe staple anyone would love.

The casual, oversized fit is perfectly trendy with today’s teen fashion. Plus, you can choose from 7 different colors to match your teen’s style and personality.

$126 (was $280) at Kohl’s

Have a world traveler on your shopping list who hates to check a bag? How about giving them this Samsonite Ziplite 5 Hardside Spinner Carry-On Bag? This 20-inch roller bag meets TSA guidelines as a carry-on bag but has plenty of room to pack what you need to take on an extended trip. The spinner wheels make transporting the bag smooth and easy.

$9 to $15 (was $20) at Kohl’s

On those cold, snowy days when the kids want to go outside to play, dress them in these Tek Gear Ultrasoft Fleece Pants. You’ll save between $5 and $11 with this deal.

Available in sizes 7 through 20, choose from six different colors for these comfortable and warm fleece pants.

$15 (was $50) at Kohl’s

Add a touch of style and warmth to a man’s closet with this beautiful Men’s Apt. 9 Merino Wool Colorblock Crewneck Sweater. Choose from the blue, green or burgundy colors in up to five sizes. It is made with Merino Wool and acrylic, which can be washed on your machine’s delicate cycle.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.