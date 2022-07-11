Reviewers Say This Body Groomer Gives A Smooth Trim, Even On Sensitive Skin

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

According to a 2017 survey by Statista, 42% of men shave or trim hair regularly, and another 19% do it for special occasions. From eyebrows or ears to chests, backs and more, shaving, shaping and trimming body hair is normal for men. But doing so can be tricky, painful and even occasionally dangerous unless you have a high-quality body groomer.

Panasonic, an electronics technology brand in business for more than a century, offers a cordless body hair trimmer for men that is made to remove hair quickly, gently and easily, even in the most sensitive areas.

The Panasonic ER-GK60-S Body Hair Trimmer and Groomer for men has a wide-edge stainless steel blade that is hypoallergenic. Since the blade is ultra-thin, you can trim as close as 0.01 millimeters, even on sensitive skin. It also has a V-shaped head that can safely shave hard-to-reach areas. In addition, the lightweight, ergonomic handle makes it easy to control.

The blade cuts body hair clean in any direction. It has three attachments that let you adjust trimming lengths for different body areas. This cordless body groomer is waterproof and can be used wet or dry. It also includes an AC wall adapter that holds the body groomer while it charges. A single charge provides 40 minutes of use.

The Panasonic ER-GK60-S Body Groomer, $69.99 on Amazon, has 4.5 stars with more than 5,600 ratings. Customers say the body groomer has a long battery life, is easy to clean, and provides a close shave. In addition, many found it safer to use than comparable trimmers.

“Unlike scissor blades, this has a very smooth rounded square blade design with very small blade gaps so skin doesn’t get caught up in the blades,” reviewer Benjamin wrote. “I can honestly say, it was the most smooth and worry-free trimming I’ve ever had. Places where all other trimmers would cut me, this one gracefully cut down to the skin with ease and no cuts.”

While this grooming device is marketed to men, many female customers commented that it worked well for them.

“I ordered this to help with the bikini area, and it works awesome,” reviewer Summer Girl shared. “It didn’t pinch or hurt at all. I was really impressed. This works better than any other trimmer I have tried.”

Some customers were unhappy that the body groomer must be charged to work, takes a while to charge and can’t be used while connected to a power source. Others found replacement blades to be too expensive.

In addition, this body groomer is not made for smaller areas, such as the nose and ears. For detailed shaving and trimming of tighter areas, there’s the Panasonic Nose Hair Trimmer and Ear Hair Trimmer.

At $19.99, this battery-operated grooming tool has a dual-edge blade design to remove hair from the nose and ears or touch-up beards and eyebrows without irritating skin or pulling hairs. In addition, it has a micro vacuum system to collect hair particles. It comes with a cleaning brush and travel pouch, but you will need a single AA battery, which is not included.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.