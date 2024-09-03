Anti-Trump Republican group starts TV, billboard ad blitz in swing states

Voters in five states will soon start seeing advertisements from Republicans who are backing Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign. The group Republican Voters Against Trump is spending $11.5 million for ads in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nebraska's second congressional district.

The group is spending the most money in Pennsylvania, totaling $4.5 million. It is also spending $3 million in Michigan, $2.2 million in Wisconsin, $1.5 million in Arizona and $375,000 in Nebraska's second congressional district. Unlike most states, Nebraska awards Electoral College votes to the candidate with the most voters in each congressional district. In 2020, Joe Biden picked up one of the state's five Electoral College votes by winning the Omaha-based district.

In addition to airing a 30-second ad from Republican voters explaining why they support Harris, the group plans to plaster 79 billboards in the swing states. According to the group, the billboards will say “I’m a former Trump voter. I’m voting for Harris.”

“Donald Trump has destroyed the Republican Party,” said Sarah Longwell, executive director of Republican Voters Against Trump. “And every election cycle he drives more and more Republicans to vote for Democrats, because they believe Donald Trump and the GOP candidates who imitate him are unfit for office."

Polling shows most Republicans still loyal to Trump

Despite efforts by the Harris campaign to court Republican voters, many GOP voters are sticking to Trump. According to last week's Ipsos/Reuters poll, 89% of registered Republicans plan to vote for Trump, while 5% say they support Harris. The same poll had Harris leading Trump among all registered voters 45-41.

Trump also trying to grab cross-party voters

While Harris' campaign has called upon the likes of former Republican Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Geoff Duncan, the Trump campaign has also tried to grab support from Democrats.

In recent weeks, Trump has campaigned with former Democratic presidential candidates Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Last week's Ipsos/Reuters poll has Harris leading among Democrats 92-3.