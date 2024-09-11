Trump, Harris campaigns weigh in on a potential second debate

As of now, Tuesday's presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be the only time the two candidates debate ahead of the 2024 general election.

With 2024 marking the first year that debates are being organized outside the auspices of the Commission on Presidential Debates, it's unclear what happens next. Both campaigns have expressed a willingness to meet again, but whether they actually formalize an agreement remains in question.

Following Tuesday's debate, Harris campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon suggested Harris would debate Trump again.

"Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump," she said.

RELATED STORY | Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

Following his debate with Harris, Trump made an appearance in the media spin room and told reporters he wasn’t sure about another debate.

“She wants to do another one cause she got beaten tonight, but I don’t know if we’re going to do another,” Trump said.

“We’ll think about that,” he added.

He assured reporters this was his “best debate” and that polls indicated he won the night, though he would not respond to questions about which polls he was referring to.

Trump campaign spokesperson Quentin Fulks also spoke on the possibility of another debate.

“Look, we're not in any type of negotiations for a second debate," Fulks said Tuesday. "The vice president said a while ago that she'd, you know, be willing to do a second debate. I think that that's where our posture still remains tonight. We're more than happy to do a second debate in October."

Trump's campaign said it has accepted an invitation to meet on NBC News on September 25, but the Harris campaign has yet to accept such an invitation.

Getting even one debate proved challenging. The Harris campaign called on leaving the microphones turned on when candidates were not speaking. Ultimately, the microphones were only turned on when candidates were speaking.

RELATED STORY | Scripps News fact-checks the Trump-Harris presidential debate

Trump also blasted ABC News, host of Tuesday's debate, in August for unfair coverage he believes he was receiving, adding, "Why would I do the debate against Kamala Harris on that network?"

Although Harris and Trump aren't scheduled to meet again, vice presidential nominees Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are slated to debate on Oct. 1 on CBS News.