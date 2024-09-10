Biden says he gave Harris advice ahead of debate with Trump

President Joe Biden said he plans to watch the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump Tuesday night.

As the president left the White House for New York, he told reporters that he gave Harris advice, but he wouldn't share what that advice was.

"She seems calm, cool and collected," he said. "I think she's going to do great."

This will be the first debate between Harris and Trump. The former president previously debated President Biden in June, assuming he would be the Democratic nominee for president.

The president was panned for his lackluster performance, which set off a chorus of calls from Democrats for him to get out of the race. After resisting those calls for weeks, President Biden decided to drop out and endorse Harris on July 21, saying it was in the "best interest" of his party and the country.

Harris quickly locked up the Democratic nomination for president and has been engaged in a campaign against Trump ever since.

Trump has been preparing for Tuesday night's debate with senior adviser Jason Miller, Rep. Matt Gaetz and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Surrogates for Harris say the vice president believes Trump will be a "formidable opponent" on the debate stage. However, they believe Harris will be able to appeal to moderate voters who haven't fully decided who they will vote for.

