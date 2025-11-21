Coast Guard reverses policy changes, now clearly forbids display of swastikas and other hate images

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued updated guidance about the display of swastikas and other hateful iconography, following reports that it appeared to have eased its rules around hate symbols.

The Washington Post on Thursday reported that Coast Guard policy had been altered to describe such hate symbols as "potentially divisive," changing its definitions from 2019 versions, which noted they were “widely identified with oppression or hatred” and said their use could be “a potential hate incident.”

Later on Thursday, the Coast Guard amended its policies to clarify.

“Divisive or hate symbols and flags are prohibited,” the policy now reads. Such symbols include “a noose, a swastika, and any symbols or flags co-opted or adopted by hate-based groups.”

“This is not an updated policy but a new policy to combat any misinformation and double down that the U.S. Coast Guard forbids these symbols,” the agency said in a press release.

Coast Guard policy now bans the display of any such symbols in all agency locations, strengthening the language from Thursday's initial policy change that said commanders could remove symbols that were in public view and and said the restrictions did not apply to private spaces.

Display of the Confederate flag remains banned outside of certain educational contexts, according to the latest policy.