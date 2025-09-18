House extends lawmakers’ security funding after Kirk assassination

The House has extended funding for lawmakers’ personal security following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The program began after two Minnesota state lawmakers were shot in June. It now provides up to $10,000 a month for personal security and $20,000 for home security.

The extension expires Nov. 21.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said Congress is looking at long-term solutions to providing security for members.

"I want everyone within the sound of my voice to understand members of Congress are safe," Johnson said earlier this week. "They will be kept safe. They have security measures now at their residences. And personally, we can always enhance and do more and do better. And I think everyone's looking at that soberly right now, after this unspeakable tragedy that befell our friend."