Senate prepares for 'vote-a-rama' on Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' as deadline looms

As the Fourth of July approaches, Washington is buzzing with activity. This week could be one of the most impactful in years for American wallets, as President Donald Trump pushes for his ambitious "One Big Beautiful Bill" before the holiday.

Over the weekend, Senate Republicans overcame significant hurdles to advance the bill, despite Democratic efforts to stall it.

IN RELATED NEWS | Key provisions cut as Congress races against 'Big Beautiful Bill' deadline

Senate Democrats forced a lengthy, 16-hour reading of the bill, attempting to delay the final vote as they criticized proposed cuts to Medicaid and public food assistance programs.

While Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer remains vocal against the bill, Senate Majority Leader John Thune is gearing up for a critical vote soon. With the current Senate makeup at 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats, Thune can only afford to lose three Republican votes for the bill to pass. In a potential tie, Vice President JD Vance could cast the deciding vote.

In a surprising turn, Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina announced his opposition to the bill, citing concerns over Medicaid changes. He also declared that he will not seek reelection next year. President Trump responded to Tillis's announcement, stating, "Great News! 'Senator' Thom Tillis will not be seeking reelection."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | GOP Sen. Thom Tillis says he won't seek reelection after opposing Trump bill

The American Clean Power Association has criticized the bill as well, highlighting new provisions that would impose taxes on wind and solar energy in the coming years.

As the week unfolds, President Trump is expected to be heavily involved in rallying support to ensure the bill's passage. If the Senate succeeds, the legislation will need to return to the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a slim majority.

Adding to the urgency, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has projected that this Senate version of the bill would increase the deficit by over $3 trillion over the next decade. While Republicans argue that the proposed tax cuts will drive economic growth, the road ahead remains fraught with political challenges.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.