HHS employees demand RFK Jr. resign as leader for 'endangering the nation's health'

Over 1,000 current and former employees of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services signed a letter demanding the resignation of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., claiming he is "endangering the nation's health."

"We believe health policy should be based on strong, evidence-based principles rather than partisan politics. But under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership, HHS policies are placing the health of all Americans at risk, regardless of their politics," the letter stated.

The workers listed nine different actions they claim Kennedy did to "endanger the nation's health," including facilitating the firing of former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Susan Monarez, "refusing to be briefed by well-regarded CDC experts on vaccine-preventable diseases" and "disregarding the President’s Executive Order, 'Restoring Gold Standard Science in America,' which has called for transparent science, subject to unbiased peer-review, collaborative and interdisciplinary, and free from conflict of interest."

RELATED STORY | 9 former CDC leaders warn Kennedy’s public health views are 'dangerous'

Last month, federal workers asked Kennedy in a separate letter to stop "spreading inaccurate health information, affirm CDC’s scientific integrity, and guarantee the safety of the HHS workforce" following a targeted shooting at the CDC's headquarters in Atlanta.

The group claimed Kennedy didn't respond to their requests and instead released a statement accusing them of "politicizing."

RELATED STORY | New CDC chief picked without medical credentials as vaccine panel faces shake-up

"To be clear, the HHS workforce is nonpartisan, implementing science-based policies developed under both Republican and Democratic administrations," the group of workers said in the new letter.

HHS employees said if Kennedy doesn't resign, then President Donald Trump and Congress should appoint a new leader of the department. The group has also implored other organizations to call for Kennedy's resignation.

RELATED STORY | RFK Jr. in interview with Scripps News: ‘Trusting the experts is not science’