Minnesota leaders push back on federal presence as tensions rise over latest DHS shooting

On Thursday President Trump threatened to institute the Insurrection Act, to potentially deploy the U.S. military or federalize the national guard to quell ongoing anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis.

"We did discuss the Insurrection Act. He certainly has the constitutional authority to utilize that," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

The president's threat comes after another shooting involving a federal officer Wednesday night.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara pleaded with protesters in the aftermath of the shooting to leave the area. He said crowds that gathered afterward were breaking the law and throwing fireworks at police officers.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blamed federal agents' presence for the unrest and violence.

"We have ICE agents throughout our city and throughout our state who, along with border control, are creating chaos," Frey said.

And Minnesota's governor Tim Walz on Wednesday accused them of raining down trauma on the community.

"Let's be very, very clear. This long ago stopped being of immigration enforcement. Instead, it's a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government," Walz said.

Federal officials explained the Wednesday shooting on Thursday. The Department of Homeland Security says officers stopped someone who was in the U.S. illegally from Venezuela, who then fled in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car and fled on foot.

An officer eventually caught up to the subject but was allegedly assaulted by him.

DHS says two other people then attacked the officer with a "snow shovel and broom handle."

Officials say the agent feared for his life and shot the initial subject in the leg.