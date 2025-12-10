‘Simply not true’: Attorney says DHS defamed man detained by ICE at immigration interview

A Utah man detained by ICE agents during his final green card interview is now the subject of serious allegations that his attorney denies.

In a post on X, the Department of Homeland Security claimed Jair Celis was a child abuser.

Celis’ attorney says the agency is referring to an incident that occurred when both Celis and his then-girlfriend were under 18. Immigration attorney Adam Crayk said the young couple had a consensual relationship and that the matter was resolved in juvenile court.

Crayk insists juvenile proceedings are sealed and cannot be disclosed publicly, especially not on social media.

“A kid from Utah, who's now 29, has been married, has a wife, child, doing everything the right way, has had the government commit libel because they've gone to something and used juvenile proceedings, which are not discoverable, cannot be used and are now being published, and he's been labeled as something that he's simply not, ” Crayk said.

He added that juvenile proceedings are not criminal in nature and that charging documents show Celis has no criminal history — something he argues should not affect his ability to obtain a green card.

Crayk said Tuesday night that the legal team has already reached out to several firms to join a potential libel suit against the Department of Homeland Security.

The allegations surfaced days after Celis and his wife, Lexi, went to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for his final green card interview. During the meeting, Celis was asked to step into another room, where two ICE agents were waiting, his attorneys told the Scripps News Group.

The agents did not mention the allegations cited in the DHS post. Instead, they claimed Celis had overstayed his visa.

“That's a legitimate reason," said attorney Andy Armstrong. "It's not that it's an illegitimate detention. It's just we have not seen it right at the very last minute when we have a client that's about to get over the finish line of getting a green card, and instead, he gets detained.”

After his arrest, Celis was taken to an ICE facility in Arizona.

“He didn't have an opportunity to speak to his wife. And so after they had taken him away, then I went and spoke to his wife, and had to tell her exactly what happened. And she was quite distraught. Obviously, that's the last thing that in her mind she thought would happen," Armstrong said.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Salt Lake City.

