Scripps poll shows Republican confidence in Trump's economy, but tariffs are hurting everyday Americans

New polling shows how President Trump's performance with Americans has changed following his State of the Union address.

A Scripps News and Talker Research poll run in the wake of this year's address to Congress showed most respondents had a positive impression of the president during his speech.

The poll gathered responses only from people who watched the address. And most people who watch a State of the Union are a member of the same party as the president delivering it. In this year's example, respondents accordingly skewed slightly Republican.

By and large, respondents thought that the president spent a lot of time on the priorities that they care most about. Scripps News' previous polling shows those are the economy and, to a lesser extent, immigration and health care.

STATE OF THE UNION FOCUS | Scripps News/Talker Research poll: High interest in State Of The Union amid economic worries

The president portrayed confidence in his plans on affordability. 48% of respondents said they had increased confidence in those same plans. But 52% say their opinion either didn't change or they have less confidence in the president's plans when it comes to affordability.

And 50% of respondents said President Trump's tariffs are hurting Americans. There was also not a whole lot of confidence in the president's trade and tariffs agenda going forward.