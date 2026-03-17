Trump floats Venezuela statehood as team advances to WBC championship vs US

President Donald Trump floated the idea of statehood for Venezuela after the country advanced to the championship game of the World Baseball Classic.

Venezuela defeated Italy on Monday night to reach the final, where it will face the United States on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The World Baseball Classic is an international tournament featuring national teams from around the world.

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Japan won the most recent tournament in 2023, defeating the United States in the championship. The U.S. won its only title in 2017.

A victory Tuesday would mark Venezuela’s first World Baseball Classic title.

"Good things are happening to Venezuela lately! I wonder what this magic is all about? STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

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Trump has increasingly praised Venezuela following a U.S. operation that captured ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Since then, Maduro’s vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, has taken over, earning praise from Trump for her willingness to work with the United States.

Trump’s suggestion of statehood is unlikely to be viewed as a serious policy proposal. Admitting a new state requires approval from Congress under the U.S. Constitution.

Any such move would also face significant obstacles, including whether the country itself would consent to becoming part of the United States.