Trump sues WSJ; Bondi files request to unseal Epstein grand jury records

President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Dow Jones & Company, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, less than 24 hours after the newspaper published a report claiming the president sent convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein a lewd birthday letter in 2003.

President Trump said Thursday night that he had warned Rupert Murdoch, the media executive whose company owns the paper, that a lawsuit was imminent. Murdoch is named in the lawsuit, along with the two reporters who authored the article.

According to the WSJ, the letter was part of a 50th birthday gift Ghislaine Maxwell was assembling for Epstein. The newspaper reported that it was one of dozens of letters compiled into an album.

The report states that President Trump’s letter included “typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman,” along with his signature. It read: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

President Trump is quoted in the article denying that he wrote it.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words,” Trump told the WSJ.

In addition to the lawsuit, the Department of Justice filed a request to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the Epstein case in the Southern District of New York. Jeffrey Epstein was indicted in 2019 by a federal grand jury on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls. He died by suicide in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial.

In her filing, Attorney General Pam Bondi asks the court to unseal the related transcripts, citing overwhelming public interest and a need for transparency.

Following the WSJ's report, President Trump said he directed Bondi to pursue the release of the records, an apparent effort to counter criticism that his administration has not done enough to make the files public.

President Trump has faced growing backlash from some of his most loyal supporters after the DOJ and FBI released a memo stating that a comprehensive review of the Epstein investigation uncovered no “incriminating client list,” no evidence of blackmail involving prominent individuals, and no grounds to charge additional parties.

That conclusion disappointed many of President Trump’s allies, who had expected his administration to reveal a so-called “client list” connected to Epstein’s network.