Trump campaign staff reportedly had an altercation with Arlington Cemetery official during visit

Members of Donald Trump's campaign staff reportedly got into an altercation with an official at Arlington National Cemetery during the former president's visit on Monday.

A spokesperson with the cemetery confirmed an incident took place and a report was filed, according to CNN and other outlets.

NPR, the first to report on the alleged altercation, said two members of Trump’s staff got into a verbal and physical altercation when a cemetery official tried to stop them from filming and photographing a section of the grounds where recent casualties have been buried, known as Section 60.

The cemetery told CNN in a statement that federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, something that was reportedly reinforced to participants.

Trump was visiting the cemetery following a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, to honor 13 U.S. military service members who were killed at Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate during the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Monday marked three years since the tragedy, something about which he’s been publicly critical of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Trump’s campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, told NPR a person “clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members” of Trump's team, but that the altercation wasn’t physical.