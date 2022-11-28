This puffer jacket has over 9,000 5-star reviews and it’s on sale for $32 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Winter is nearly here and if you don’t have a high-quality coat, now is the time to purchase a warm puffer jacket, like this Amazon Essentials women’s hooded puffer jacket, currently on sale for Cyber Monday.

Regularly priced at $59, the Amazon Essentials puffer jacket is 45% off, now priced at just $32.90, a savings of $26.

The jacket comes in multiple colors and is made of 100% polyester, including the lining and fill. It is lightweight, water-resistant, machine-washable and has a zipper closure.

With more than 9,000 5-star reviews, customers say it is a great coat that makes it easy to wear a sweater underneath. They also say it’s lightweight, warm and true to size.

One customer who gave the jacket a full 5 stars says it’s warm and easy to pack for trips.

“I took this on a trip to Portland, OR, and Seattle, Washington, in January of last year. Weather was in the 30s and 40s. I bought the large in white and love it! I layered it with a tank top and sweater and it kept me very warm,” wrote Amazon customer Michelle. “I tend to run very cold so I was worried, but this jacket does the trick and it is packable! It also looks cute in pictures, which is perfect if you are going to and from warm and cold climates. I honestly want to buy one in red and black.”

While most reviews are positive, a few customers say it wasn’t warm enough, with a few saying it’s also hard to zip.

You’ll find some other puffer jackets discounted during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale as well, like this Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Long-Sleeve Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket.

Regularly priced at $41.90, the long-sleeve puffer jacket is currently priced at $23, a savings of $18.90. Made of 100% polyester, the jacket has more than 10,000 5-star reviews, with customers saying it keeps them warm, fits well and is a great value.

There are also some men’s puffer jackets on sale, including this Amazon Essentials Men’s Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket, marked down by 45%.

Regularly priced at $39.90, it is currently $21.90, a savings of $18. The jacket is made of 100% nylon lining, with 100% polyester fill. Machine-washable, it has a zipper closure and stand-up collar. It also has zip pockets, elasticized cuffs and packs neatly into an included carrying bag with a drawstring closure.

More than 15,000 customers have given it a 5-star review, saying the sizing is correct, it’s water-resistant, warm and well-made. One 5-star review says it’s just as good as a name-brand jacket.

“Why spend $100+ for branded jackets if you can get the same for a lot less,” wrote an Amazon customer. “I bought two of these in two different colors and I am very happy with these jackets. I highly recommend it before the price goes up.”

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.