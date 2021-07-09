Watch

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

Some stick to outdoor exercise as pandemic restrictions ease

Heat is great for exercising as it loosens up the muscles
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 16:22:30-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — During the height of the pandemic, gyms were closed or had restrictions on the number of people allowed inside, so many of you took to the outdoors to exercise.

Walking, biking, running or even hiking — these outdoor exercises offer freedom, relaxation and many other benefits.

"Heat can be very beneficial to the muscle, a muscle that is warmer is more flexible and it can stretch better. We have this natural warm environment and you can harness that beneficial power that the heat has for those specific adaptations," said UNO School of Health and Kinesiology Professor Dustin Slivka.

Founder of Hiker Babes, Amanda Sauer, said, "I feel like if I am burning calories, I would rather do it outside in nature than in the gym."

Nebraska has close to 100 different trails, covering more than 400,000 miles of outdoor space.

"I feel like hiking is more of a mental therapy, it is just good to get out of the city and just enjoy nature...be outside and get some fresh air," said Sauer.

While outdoor exercising is great, you do still need to take precautions and keep properly hydrated.

"Even though you are hydrated, that does not eliminate you from risk from heat-induced problems. We need the hydration so we can sweat, so we can cool...no matter how hydrated we are, if we are in the wrong environment, we can have those heat-induced health problems that can be life-threatening," added Slivka.

There are also some parks in Omaha, like Halleck Park, that offer free outdoor workout equipment.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Sign up for our Rebound newsletter OPS back to school plans PLCS return to schools plan Elkhorn return to school blueprint Council Bluffs Community School District school plan MPS return to school FAQ Ralston Public return to learning protocol Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information