You can save $150 on this top-rated portable air conditioner right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

In 2021, the U.S. endured the hottest summer on record. And experts report that 2022 looks like it will be hotter than average, as well. No matter where you live, you might need help cooling off. A portable air conditioner could be a lifesaver if you don’t have central air.

The Whynter ARC-14SH portable air conditioner is designed to be an efficient freestanding AC unit. You can use it to cool a medium to large room without needing to install anything permanently.

It is powerful and mobile, and you can wheel it in or out of a space as necessary. This allows you to use it where and when you need it most. For instance, you might prefer to keep it in your home office during the day and your bedroom at night.

But you might not need to store it all that often. This portable air conditioner also features fan, dehumidifier and heat modes, as well as three fan speeds so that you can enjoy it all year long.

This portable air conditioner has advanced auto-drain technology. It collects moisture during the cooling process, recycles it, and uses it to produce cool air. It also features a dual-hose operation, which provides faster cooling.

This unit can cool up to 500 square feet. It includes a 24-hour programmable timer, complete thermostatic digital control from 61-89 F and a remote. In addition, it is designed to restart after any power outages automatically.

The auto drain function automatically depletes all condensation. It uses CFC-free GREEN R32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components, so you can feel safe using it.

It also comes with a cover to protect the portable air conditioner unit, exhaust hose and window kit from dirt and dust when not in use. In addition, the cover has a pocket to store the remote control and user manual.

A washable pre-filter and activated carbon filter are included. It also comes with a window kit and fixtures for easy installation.

This portable air conditioner has more than 9,800 ratings, with reviewers giving it an average 4.3 out of five stars. Customers appreciate that it is easy to install, and they love that it is affordable to use.

“I love the looks of the unit,” wrote C. Sanford, who also shared a photo. “I will not be moving it around. In fact, I’ll be covering it right where it is for the winter. It comes with a nice cover. So far it is working very well. Good purchase!”

“I was a little intimidated about the setup and two giant hoses, but the install was easy,” wrote another reviewer. “I was also concerned about how it would look having these giant hoses in the window, but really you don’t notice them once they are installed. The in and out vents on this machine is what makes it work so well. Many AC units just have one hose and are not energy efficient.”

This portable air conditioner has a list price of $679.99, but it is currently $150 off. You can get it on Amazon for $529.99.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.