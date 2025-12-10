Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsNational News

Actions

Prominent Democrat calls for US to restrict social media for kids 16 and younger

This week, Australia became the first country to ban social media for children.
Australia Social Media
Rick Rycroft/AP
Hugo Winwood-Smith, right, Hardy Macpherson and Edan Abou, left, all 11-years-old, use their phones while sitting outside a school in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.
Australia Social Media
Posted

Former Chicago mayor and potential 2028 presidential candidate Rahm Emanuel is calling for the United States to restrict social media access for children 16 and younger.

“When it comes to our adolescence, it's either going to be adults or the algorithms,” Emanuel said in a post on X. “One of them is going to raise the kids. And I think we need to help parents.”

Emanuel, a Democrat, shared his stance after Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under 16.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 1 million accounts had been deactivated across platforms including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, Snapchat and Reddit.

RELATED STORY | What's the magic age? Kids who get smartphones too young face higher health risks, study says

Australia’s law places responsibility on tech companies, requiring them to take reasonable steps to prevent users under 16 from creating accounts. Companies that fail to comply face steep penalties, with fines up to $32 million for serious or repeated violations.

Supporters say the ban will shield children from addictive platforms and predatory algorithms designed to keep young users online. However, critics argue it could drive teens to less regulated, potentially riskier apps while limiting their ability to connect with peers and participate in online communities.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg