At swimming trials, Ledecky keeping an eye on NHL playoffs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Even as she attempts to qualify for her third U.S. Olympic team, champion swimmer Katie Ledecky is keeping an eye on the NHL playoffs.

Her uncle, Jon Ledecky, is a co-owner of the New York Islanders. The team has advanced to the final four of the Stanley Cup playoffs, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in a best-of-seven series for the chance to take on either Las Vegas or Montreal in the final. Game 1 is Sunday afternoon.

More from the archives:

Gold medalist Katie Ledecky visits Omaha ahead of 2020 U.S. Swim Trials

Katie Ledecky will be watching from Omaha, where she is competing in the U.S. Olympic swimming trials that also begin Sunday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.