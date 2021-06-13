Watch
Sports

Actions

At swimming trials, Ledecky keeping an eye on NHL playoffs

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - In this April 11, 2021, file photo, Katie Ledecky competes in the women's 1500-meter freestyle final at the TYR Pro Swim Series swim meet in Mission Viejo, Calif. Ledecky finished first
Katie Ledecky
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 11:01:38-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Even as she attempts to qualify for her third U.S. Olympic team, champion swimmer Katie Ledecky is keeping an eye on the NHL playoffs.

Her uncle, Jon Ledecky, is a co-owner of the New York Islanders. The team has advanced to the final four of the Stanley Cup playoffs, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in a best-of-seven series for the chance to take on either Las Vegas or Montreal in the final. Game 1 is Sunday afternoon.

More from the archives:

Gold medalist Katie Ledecky visits Omaha ahead of 2020 U.S. Swim Trials

Katie Ledecky will be watching from Omaha, where she is competing in the U.S. Olympic swimming trials that also begin Sunday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning