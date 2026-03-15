Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
100  WX Alerts 8  Closings/Delays
Sports

Actions

BIG RED IN BIG DANCE: Nebraska men's basketball earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Husker men are looking for the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament win.
Sam Hoiberg, Cale Jacobsen, Pryce Sandfort
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska's Sam Hoiberg , Cale Jacobsen (31) and Pryce Sandfort (21) celebrate following their overtime win against Iowa in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Sam Hoiberg, Cale Jacobsen, Pryce Sandfort
Posted
and last updated

Note: This article has been updated with the Troy vs. Nebraska game time.

The Nebraska men's basketball team is heading back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

The Huskers earned a 4-seed and will face Troy in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19 at 3:10 p.m. central time on TNT.

The winner of that game will play either Vanderbilt or McNeese on Saturday, March 21.

This will be the ninth NCAA Tournament appearance in Nebraska history.

NU finished the 2025-26 season with a 26-5 overall record, including 20 straight wins to start the season.

The Huskers earned a triple bye in the Big Ten Tournament before losing in the quarterfinals to eventual conference tournament champ Purdue.

Nebraska is hoping to win its first NCAA Tournament game in men's program history.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood