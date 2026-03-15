BIG RED IN BIG DANCE: Nebraska men's basketball earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament

Note: This article has been updated with the Troy vs. Nebraska game time.

The Nebraska men's basketball team is heading back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

The Huskers earned a 4-seed and will face Troy in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19 at 3:10 p.m. central time on TNT.

The winner of that game will play either Vanderbilt or McNeese on Saturday, March 21.

This will be the ninth NCAA Tournament appearance in Nebraska history.

NU finished the 2025-26 season with a 26-5 overall record, including 20 straight wins to start the season.

The Huskers earned a triple bye in the Big Ten Tournament before losing in the quarterfinals to eventual conference tournament champ Purdue.

Nebraska is hoping to win its first NCAA Tournament game in men's program history.