BREAKING: McDermott retiring as Creighton men's basketball coach

Longtime Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott is retiring after 16 seasons leading the Bluejays.

The university made the official announcement Monday morning.

The following is courtesy of CU Athletics:

Greg McDermott, the all-time winningest coach in Creighton men’s basketball history, announced today his decision to retire from his position as head coach of the Creighton men’s basketball program following the team’s final game in the College Basketball Crown tournament. At that time, Alan Huss, who returned to his alma mater last April as associate head coach and head coach in waiting, will take over as head coach of the Bluejay program.

“It has been an incredible honor to lead the Creighton men’s basketball program for the past 16 years,” said McDermott. “I’m very proud of the young men that have proudly worn the Bluejay uniform and represented our program in a first-class manner. Witnessing their growth and development on and off the playing floor was especially gratifying.

“I’m deeply grateful for the support of my family, our players, coaching staff and support staff, as well as the presidents, athletic directors, and all the University and athletic administrators. The support of the Omaha community consistently packing our arena with 17,000 fans has created many fond memories.

“While this chapter of my career comes to a close, my love and respect for the Bluejays will never fade. I look forward to the continued success of Bluejay basketball under the leadership of Alan Huss.”

“I join Creighton men’s basketball fans and supporters everywhere in thanking Coach McDermott for his 16 years as head coach,” said Creighton President the Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, PhD. “He has guided our teams to thrilling wins and numerous NCAA Tournament appearances. Beyond the basketball court, he has helped student-athletes develop into leaders and galvanized our community with events like the Creighton vs. Cancer Pink Out game. While we will miss Coach McDermott’s leadership and presence on the sidelines, I am confident Coach Huss will continue to build upon our culture of excellence and success.”

With Coach McDermott’s retirement, Creighton University is implementing the innovative coaching transition plan that was announced in April 2025 by Fr. Hendrickson and McCormick Endowed Athletic Director Marcus Blossom, with collaborative insight from Coach McDermott.

“We are deeply grateful for Coach McDermott’s extraordinary contributions to our men’s basketball program, the BIG EAST Conference, our university, and our community,” Blossom said. “The success accomplished by McDermott, his staff, and his dedicated student-athletes came at a pivotal time for Bluejay athletics and helped position Creighton as one of the best basketball programs in the country. His impact at Creighton will be long-lasting, and we wish him the very best in his next chapter.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Huss as our next head coach. He brings exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and deep passion for Creighton to this position. And we are all confident that he will build on a very successful foundation as we pursue our goal to be the best basketball program in the BIG EAST.”

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be named the head men’s basketball coach at Creighton University,” said Huss. “This University has meant so much to me as a former player, as an alumnus and through the seven years I’ve spent serving this program. Creighton helped shape who I am, and the opportunity to now lead this program is something I do not take lightly.

“I want to sincerely thank Fr. Hendrickson and Marcus Blossom for their trust and belief in me. I also want to express my deep gratitude to Coach McDermott, who elevated this program to national prominence and built a culture of consistency and excellence that is respected across the country. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn under his leadership and for the belief he has shown in me throughout this transition.”

McDermott owns a 365-188 record in 16 years at Creighton, moving his career mark to 645-383 in 32 seasons as a head coach at Wayne State (1994-2000), North Dakota State (2000-2001), Northern Iowa (2001-2006), Iowa State (2006-2010) and Creighton (2010-2026). The Cascade, Iowa, native became Creighton’s all-time wins leader on Nov. 13, 2024, when he passed predecessor Dana Altman with his 328thwin.

During his time at Creighton McDermott led the Bluejays to 14 seasons of 20-plus wins and 12 NCAA Tournament wins in 10 NCAA Tournament trips, including one Elite Eight (2022-2023) and three Sweet 16 appearances (2020-2021, 2022-2023, 2023-2024). Creighton has 21 victories in 14 postseason trips overall under McDermott, taking two teams to the NIT quarterfinals and one to the CBI final. That doesn’t take into account the 2019-2020 season, when Creighton won a share of its lone BIG EAST title to date and was ranked seventh nationally before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to the 2019-2020 BIG EAST regular-season title, Creighton also won the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season crown in 2012-2013 as well as the Valley Tournament title in both 2012 and 2013.

McDermott helped transition Creighton from the Missouri Valley Conference to the BIG EAST in 2013. The Bluejays rank second in league victories in that time and its active streak of 10 straight top-five BIG EAST finishes ranks as the third-longest streak in league history and the best by any program in 35 years. Creighton has met or exceeded its preseason poll prediction in 11 of 13 years in the BIG EAST. McDermott’s 147 league victories rank sixth in the storied history of the BIG EAST, trailing only Naismith Hall of Fame inductees Jim Boeheim, Jim Calhoun, Jay Wright, John Thompson and Rick Pitino.

Creighton has produced three NBA First Round picks (Doug McDermott, Justin Patton, Baylor Scheierman) and three NBA Second Round picks (Khyri Thomas, Marcus Zegarowski, Ryan Kalkbrenner) during his tenure. His son, Doug McDermott, was a three-time First Team All-American and was named National Player of the Year following the 2013-2014 season as he finished with 3,150 career points, ranking fifth in NCAA history at the time.

Creighton has been a fixture in the Top 25 under McDermott, spending 121 weeks in the Associated Press rankings. His teams have produced 43 Top-25 victories, with 17 Top-10 wins, including triumphs over No. 1 Connecticut and No. 1 Kansas in 2024.

McDermott’s impact hasn’t been limited to on-court success. He was recognized after the 2017-2018 season with the NABC’s Coaches vs. Cancer Champions Award, a testament to his work in the community and with the program’s annual Pink Out game. Held each January, Creighton’s Pink Out game has raised over $1 million to benefit Hope Lodge and support the ongoing fight against cancer.

Additionally, 35 of 37 seniors who completed their eligibility requirements over the past 12 years have earned their undergraduate degree, with 26 going on to play professionally and four others attending graduate school.

The on-campus home to Creighton men’s basketball was renamed from The Championship Center to The McDermott Center in 2024. Creighton plans to honor Coach McDermott for his contributions to the men’s basketball program with the hanging of a banner at CHI Health Center Omaha arena during a halftime ceremony at a yet-to-be-determined game during the 2026-2027 season.