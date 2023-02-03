Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: ‘Special’ to be in Super Bowl with 2 Black starting QBs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMTV) — Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will make history Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles clash at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, it will mark the first time two Black starting quarterbacks will square off for the NFL championship.

The moment isn’t lost on Mahomes.

“To be on the world stage and have two Black quarterbacks starting in the Super Bowl, I think it’s special,” Mahomes said Thursday as the Chiefs returned to practice. “I think I’ve learned more and more about the history of the Black quarterback since I’ve been in this league and the guys that came before me and Jalen and set the stage for this. Now, I’m just glad we can set the stage for kids that are coming up now.”

Thirty-five years ago, Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl.

Sixteen years ago, Indianapolis coach Tony Dungy and Chicago coach Lovie Smith became the first Black head coaches to lead a team to the Super Bowl.

Now, Mahomes and Hurts are poised to make more Super Bowl history.

“I think the biggest thing is that they’re really good,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I think that is a tribute to the kids. I mean, that’s unique; it is unique.”

Reflecting on the history ahead as Black History Month dawns, Mahomes hopes the clash with Hurts creates more opportunities for Black quarterbacks in the NFL and beyond.

“You’ve seen over time, whenever a guy like Doug Williams or Michael Vick or Donovan McNabb go out and play great football, it gives other guys, like me and Jalen, chances to have this platform and have a spot on an NFL team.”

He continued, “If we can continue to show that we can consistently be great, I think it will continue to open doors for other kids growing up to follow their dreams and be the quarterback of an NFL team.”

Hurts and Mahomes are part of a new wave of Black starting QBs in the NFL — including Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, former MVP Lamar Jackson, reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith, Arizona's Kyler Murray, Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Chicago’s Justin Fields among others.

“We have a lot of great quarterbacks in this league and I’m glad that I’m a part of it,” Mahomes said. “We’ll continue to evolve the game and set the standard the right way. It’s happened before us and will continue to go after us as well.”

Mahomes is excited for the chance to go up against Hurts’ Eagles with so much at stake in a matchup that transcends the playing field.

“It’ll be a great game between two great teams against another great quarterback,” Mahomes said. “I’m excited to go out there and try to do what we can against another great team. ... It’s good that we have guys like Jalen on the other side, because he’s a great person and obviously a great quarterback.”

