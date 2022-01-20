Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. arrested, charged in Johnson County for alleged criminal damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested late Wednesday night in Overland Park.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. and Gay, 23, was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center by 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s booking log.

A spokesperson for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office told KSHB 41 that Gay remained in custody as of 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Court documents confirmed his employer is the NFL.

Documents indicate that Gay was arrested for alleged criminal damage of less than $1,000, a class B non-person misdemeanor.

The damaged property included a vacuum, cell phone screen protector, wall and trim around a door frame, and a humidifier. The damage occurred at an apartment complex near West 81st Street and Grant Street in Overland Park, according to information from police.

"Willie was at his sons [sic] house visiting," Gay's representatives, Maxx Lepselter and Ryan Rubin, said. "He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum. No one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance. She called cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1000. Likely just pays a fine and replaces vacuum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues. We will confirm when resolved."

Gay was formally charged shortly before 9 a.m. His arraignment is set for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

During his arraignment, Gay pleaded not guilty to the charge, and his bond was set at $1,000.

The judge also said that Gay can sign himself out of the detention center after he posts bond.

The mother of his son has asked for a civil protection order, and until a civil judge hears the case, Gay is not allowed to have contact with his 3-month-old son or the mother.

The Chiefs issued a brief statement Thursday morning: "We are aware of the incident."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .