College World Series reserved tickets go on sale Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the NCAA and College World Series of Omaha announced that tickets for reserved seats will go on sale Tuesday.

See the full release below:

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single-game, reserved-seat tickets for the 2023 NCAA® Men’s College World Series® (MCWS) beginning Tuesday, April 25, at 10 a.m. Central Time. All tickets will be digital and can be purchased at NCAA.com/MCWSTickets.

Fans can buy up to eight tickets for all guaranteed games during the MCWS, which runs June 16-25/26. Tickets start at $10 each (plus applicable taxes and fees), depending on the game and the seat location. Some games are expected to sell out quickly; Games 1-6 and MCWS Finals Games 1 and 2 have sold out in previous years.

NCAA Fan Experience tickets and hospitality packages are available to purchase for fans in search of the ultimate MCWS experience. Official ticket packages include a selection of the best seats in Charles Schwab Field Omaha and additional benefits such as private entry into the ballpark, access to an exclusive lounge with air conditioning, tailgate fare, private restrooms and more. Official ticket packages can be purchased at NCAA.com/VIP.

The 2023 MCWS games will begin on Friday, June 16, and continue through Sunday/Monday, June 25/26. No tickets will be required for Open Practice Day on Thursday, June 15. Fans can come and watch the eight MCWS teams take their final hour of preparation before games commence as well as enjoy the MCWS Fan Fest presented by Capital One with interactive games and experiences completely for free. In order to reduce student-athlete obligations, teams will now attend a private, off-site commemoration event that evening.

Information on all ticket options, the full schedule of events and game times are available at NCAA.com/MCWS.

About College World Series of Omaha, Inc.®

College World Series of Omaha, Inc., is the nonprofit local organizing committee for the annual NCAA Division I Men's College World Series. Its mission is enlisting wide-based community support from business, government, civic organizations, and individuals to implement, promote, operate and host a successful MCWS in Omaha in partnership with the NCAA.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.