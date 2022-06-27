Rocco’s Jell-O Shot Challenge comes to a close

OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — Ole Miss came away with two wins this weekend. Winning the Men’s CWS and, more importantly, a resounding win in Rocco’s Jell-O Shot Challenge.

Ole Miss fans purchased 18,777 shots for the challenge setting a massive new record for the local bar's annual Men’s CWS challenge. Arkansas came in second with over 8,000 shots. The two schools combined for over 27,000 shots sold which will total to $54,898 donated to the two universities' local food banks.

See the final standings below:

Ladies and Gentlemen your OFFICIAL 2022 Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge. Congrats to @OleMissBSB for their victory on the field and their fans for the victory across the street at Rocco's. It was a special year and we couldn't be more thankful for y'all. #CWS2022 #CWSS #RoccosOmaha pic.twitter.com/XuloBnXmDM — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 27, 2022

