Rocco’s Jell-O Shot Challenge comes to a close

Thanks to Arkansas and Ole Miss fans breaking previous records, money from the Rocco's Pizza and Cantina's 'Jello-Shot Challenge' is going to charity.
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jun 27, 2022
OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — Ole Miss came away with two wins this weekend. Winning the Men’s CWS and, more importantly, a resounding win in Rocco’s Jell-O Shot Challenge.

Ole Miss fans purchased 18,777 shots for the challenge setting a massive new record for the local bar's annual Men’s CWS challenge. Arkansas came in second with over 8,000 shots. The two schools combined for over 27,000 shots sold which will total to $54,898 donated to the two universities' local food banks.

See the final standings below:

