Creighton associate AD Dowell to lead Omaha athletic program

University of Nebraska Omaha
Adrian Dowell
Posted at 3:46 PM, Nov 15, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton associate athletic director Adrian Dowell will move across town to take the athletic director’s job at Omaha. The university announced Dowell will fill the vacancy created in July when Trev Alberts was named athletic director at Nebraska.

Dowell joined Creighton’s staff in 2014 as the assistant athletic director and senior director for development. Dowell has guided the department’s external affairs and oversaw fundraising efforts. He will begin his new job Dec. 1.

The Mavericks are members of the National Collegiate Hockey Association and the Summit League.

