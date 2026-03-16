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Creighton men's basketball earns invite to Crown Tournament in Las Vegas

Greg McDermott creighton basketball
Laurence Kesterson/AP
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Greg McDermott creighton basketball
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OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team will play in the postseason after all as the Bluejays earned an invite to the Crown Tournament in Las Vegas.

CU will take on Rutgers in the first round on Thursday April 2nd starting at 9:30 PM on FS1.

The winner will play the winner of West Virginia & Stanford on Saturday April 4th at 3 PM Central on FOX.

The title game of the tournament will be held Sunday April 5th at 4:30 PM Central on FOX.

Creighton went 15-17 during the season and 9-11 in BIG EAST regular season play.

Nebraska won the inaugural Crown Tournament last season & is now a #4 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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