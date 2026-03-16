Creighton men's basketball earns invite to Crown Tournament in Las Vegas

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team will play in the postseason after all as the Bluejays earned an invite to the Crown Tournament in Las Vegas.

CU will take on Rutgers in the first round on Thursday April 2nd starting at 9:30 PM on FS1.

The winner will play the winner of West Virginia & Stanford on Saturday April 4th at 3 PM Central on FOX.

The title game of the tournament will be held Sunday April 5th at 4:30 PM Central on FOX.

The full Crown bracket: pic.twitter.com/rlmEBEfV1z — Jon Walker (@ByJonWalker) March 16, 2026

Creighton went 15-17 during the season and 9-11 in BIG EAST regular season play.

Nebraska won the inaugural Crown Tournament last season & is now a #4 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament.

