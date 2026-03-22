HOW SWEET 16 IT IS!! Huskers headed to Houston!!

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 after beating Vanderbilt, 74-72 in Oklahoma City.

Braden Frager scored the game-winning bucket for the Huskers with less than three seconds remaining.

Vanderbilt had a chance before the buzzer sounded but the shot just missed.

🏀"My heart sank as that ball went in the hoop & then it went out."



"I just about died." #Huskers players react to Vanderbilt's last-second heave that almost went in. pic.twitter.com/8zr2YIPXBj — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) March 22, 2026

NU improved to 28-6 on the season & will now face the winner of Florida & Iowa next Thursday in Houston at a time & TV network to be determined.

Frager & Pryce Sandfort scored a team-high 15 points a piece.