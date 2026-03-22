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HOW SWEET 16 IT IS!! Huskers headed to Houston!!

braden frager
Kyle Phillips/AP
Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg, right, drives past Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke, left, during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
braden frager
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OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 after beating Vanderbilt, 74-72 in Oklahoma City.

Braden Frager scored the game-winning bucket for the Huskers with less than three seconds remaining.

Vanderbilt had a chance before the buzzer sounded but the shot just missed.

NU improved to 28-6 on the season & will now face the winner of Florida & Iowa next Thursday in Houston at a time & TV network to be determined.

Frager & Pryce Sandfort scored a team-high 15 points a piece.

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