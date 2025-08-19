Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How to watch the Vikings at Titans preseason game on Aug. 22 on Laff TV in Omaha

OMAHA, NE (KMTV) — The Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans are getting set for the final 2025 preseason game on CBS airing this Friday, Aug. 22, in Tennessee.

Since KMTV 3 will be airing the final Chiefs preseason game against the Bears, we wanted to make sure Vikings and Titans fans know how to watch the game right here in Omaha.

The Vikings and Titans will kick off at 7p.m., with the game airing on Laff-TV.   Here’s how you can watch the game:

Laff TV in Omaha can be viewed on the following broadcast providers in the Omaha area:

PROVIDERCHANNEL
Over-the-air3.3
Dish239
Skitter TV507
Great Plains Comms17

Laff TV, channel 3.3 is currently unavailable on YouTubeTV and COX Communications.  YouTubeTV and COX subscribers can catch Vikings / Titans games on KMTV, channel 3.3 free over the air. 

