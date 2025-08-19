How to watch the Vikings at Titans preseason game on Aug. 22 on Laff TV in Omaha

OMAHA, NE (KMTV) — The Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans are getting set for the final 2025 preseason game on CBS airing this Friday, Aug. 22, in Tennessee.

Since KMTV 3 will be airing the final Chiefs preseason game against the Bears, we wanted to make sure Vikings and Titans fans know how to watch the game right here in Omaha.

The Vikings and Titans will kick off at 7p.m., with the game airing on Laff-TV. Here’s how you can watch the game:

Laff TV in Omaha can be viewed on the following broadcast providers in the Omaha area:

PROVIDER CHANNEL Over-the-air 3.3 Dish 239 Skitter TV 507 Great Plains Comms 17

Laff TV, channel 3.3 is currently unavailable on YouTubeTV and COX Communications. YouTubeTV and COX subscribers can catch Vikings / Titans games on KMTV, channel 3.3 free over the air.