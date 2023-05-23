Husker Football's 'Through These Gates Mini Plan' on sale now

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska fans are getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of the 100th Anniversary of Memorial Stadium in 2023 by purchasing a "Through These Gates Mini Plan".

The three-game ticket packages went on sale starting at 10 a.m.

They can be purchased by visiting the Huskers' website or by calling or visiting the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

The Through These Gates Mini Plan is priced at $100 to celebrate a century of football at Memorial Stadium, according to a press release.

The plan includes a ticket to non-conference games against Northern Illinois (Sept. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23), and one of five Big Ten home games while supplies last. The Huskers’ Big Ten conference home schedule includes matchups with Michigan (Sept. 30), Northwestern (Oct. 21), Purdue (Oct. 28), Maryland (Nov. 11) and Iowa (Friday, Nov. 24).

Seating locations for the three-game mini-plan are in the North and South end zones with some of the ticket locations from sections that are held for the visiting team allotment, according to a press release.

Full-season tickets are also still available for the upcoming season and can be purchased on the phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Athletic Ticket Office.

