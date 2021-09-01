Husker game-day guide released for first home game on Saturday

If you’re planning on attending the first Husker home game this Saturday — which will be the first in over 21 months due to the pandemic — you may have questions about where to park, when to arrive and more. Luckily, the University of Nebraska Athletics Department has provided a wealth of information for those who are going.

The University of Nebraska Athletics Department provided the following:

For the first time in 21-plus months, Husker football fans will be in attendance for a regular-season game at Memorial Stadium when Nebraska takes on Fordham University on Sept. 4.



Fans are reminded to arrive early and plan ahead to find an appropriate parking location, entrance gate, restroom, concession stand and postgame meeting place. They are also advised to stay hydrated and follow the instructions of security and safety officials.



In accordance with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s latest directed health measure, which runs through Sept. 30, Nebraska Athletics and university leaders have reinstituted a mask mandate for all indoor spaces in athletic venues. Fans attending football home games against Fordham and Buffalo (Sept. 11) are strongly encouraged to wear an appropriate facial covering, over the nose and mouth, on campus property. In Memorial Stadium, masks are required in restrooms; elevators; common indoor premium spaces; hallways and lobbies on the suite level; the indoor portion of the club level; and the press box. In addition, masks are strongly encouraged in concourse spaces, lobby entrances, suites and all outdoor seating areas.



All fans should bring an appropriate face covering to the games Sept. 4 and 11, as only a limited number of masks are available at entry points. Fans are asked to be responsible and respectful of the mask mandate to help keep Husker student-athletes, other fans and the broader community safe, and athletic venues operating at 100% capacity.



New this year, the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium will not be accessible. Due to construction in the area, the sidewalk connecting the north and east outer areas of the stadium is closed. Some gates have been closed, as well. Tickets have been updated to not include closed gates. Guests should plan their arrival knowing they may have to walk around the south part of the stadium to reach their gate.



Nebraska has a clear-bag policy for all ticketed sporting events. Each attendee will be allowed to enter with one clear bag: either a plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar). Small clutches — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap — can be taken into the stadium along with one of the clear bags. The clutch cannot be larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.



Exceptions will be made for approved medical needs. Medical bags or equipment can be inspected and tagged at Gates 11 and 15 and at premium-level lobbies. For questions about medical equipment or other needs, contact the Nebraska Athletic Event Management Office at 402-472-1003 or visit http://huskers.com/gameday.



All other purses and bags are prohibited. Guests carrying bags that do not meet the criteria will be asked to return them to their vehicles, hotel rooms or homes. Fans also may transfer their personal items into a provided, clear, Ziploc-style bag and discard the bag that does not meet the guidelines.



Guests can carry personal items in their pockets or jackets. These include keys, makeup, feminine products, combs, phones, wallets and credit cards. Attendees also may bring blankets into the stadium by carrying them over a shoulder or arm. Guests who don't have a bag can use the express entry lanes at Gates 2, 4, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 20.



For more information on the clear-bag policy, visit http://huskers.com/bagpolicy.



Game-day information:



> Gates 1, 6, 8, 18, 19 and 21 will close shortly after kickoff. If a gate is closed, fans can use the next open gate to gain access into the stadium. Fans will be required to open outer garments for visual inspection upon entry.



> Fans who have mobile tickets are encouraged to save them to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps before arrival on game day. For more information and step-by-step videos on mobile tickets and how to transfer them, visit https://huskers.com/gomobile.



> Tickets at all gates will be scanned with an optical reader for entry and re-entry. No entry is allowed after the start of the fourth quarter.



> Fans will again have the ability to utilize Memorial Stadium's text-messaging service. For fan assistance, text to 402-472-0800. Standard text-message rates will apply.



> Captioning of play calls, player information, referee announcements, emergency messages and promotions will be available on the ribbon boards on the facades of the east and west balconies.



> University of Nebraska–Lincoln students will be seated in Sections 9 through 13B in the southeast corner of Memorial Stadium. All student seating is general admission. Students will no longer need an East Stadium wristband. Students will need to enter the gate printed on their ticket (Gate 23 or 24) and sit in the corresponding seating area. All student tickets are delivered to their mobile device, which will be scanned at the gate for admission. Students are encouraged to save their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps before arrival on game day. Tickets must be scanned in and out like a regular ticket. Student ticket transfers may be done with other students enrolled at the university. All transfers are done electronically from ticket accounts at https://huskers.com/. Student-to-student transfers go directly onto the transferee's NCard at no charge. Tickets may be transferred one time to one person, so it is important that the original ticket holder send the invitation to the intended recipient, as it is not possible to transfer to a third party. Students may not transfer tickets to non-students.



> Fans are asked to help the Go Green for Big Red recycling program by depositing plastic bottles and cups in marked recycling bins near trash receptacles.



> Memorial Stadium gates open 90 minutes before kickoff, and ticket holders are encouraged to enter the gate number printed on their tickets. Fans are encouraged to travel light when trying to gain entry to Memorial Stadium, as all fans and their belongings are subject to inspection at stadium entrances. Fans are encouraged to review the list of prohibited items at http://www.huskers.com/gameday. All prohibited items must be discarded at the gate or returned to a vehicle, hotel room or home. Unattended bags are prohibited.



> The Husker Nation Pavilion will not be open this season. The location is currently under construction as part of the Go Big project. Nebraska’s marketing team is looking at alternate locations to replace portions of the children-oriented activities. More information will be provided later.



> Stadium Drive on the west side of the stadium will also have food vendors and some game-related activities.



Memorial Stadium policies:



> The Athletic Ticket Office will open four hours before kickoff except for 11 a.m. games, when it will open at 8 a.m.



> The Huskers Shop will open three to five hours before kickoff, depending on start time. Outside locations and pop-up shops inside the stadium will also be available. The Gate 18 store has closed.



> Mobile tickets will be accepted; tickets can be stored on mobile devices and scanned at the gates.



> Outside chairbacks are not allowed in Memorial Stadium. About 20,000 chairback seats will be available for rental at $5 each.



> Escalator and elevator access will be restricted to fans holding tickets to their respective areas in the premium level and the 600 East Stadium level.



> The University of Nebraska–Lincoln prohibits the use of all smoking, tobacco and vaping products on its properties. For more information, visit https://www.unl.edu/tobacco-free-2018.



> The following items are prohibited in Memorial Stadium: guns, knives, bags that do not meet the clear-bag policy above, glass, cans, coolers, beverage containers, video cameras, open umbrellas and pets. At the discretion of game management, other items are subject to being prohibited. People will be asked to return prohibited items to their vehicles, hotel rooms or homes. Unattended bags are prohibited, and Nebraska Athletics will not store personal belongings on site. Empty plastic water bottles are permitted but may be inspected. The use of selfie sticks inside Memorial Stadium is prohibited and may result in confiscation of the device if seen used. Camera use is permitted. For specific information, visit http://huskers.com/gameday.



> Food and beverages from approved game-day vendors selling on university grounds are allowed inside the stadium. All other food and beverages are prohibited. Certain situations may arise (e.g., extreme heat) that initiate exceptions to this policy. The university and the athletic department will communicate to the public if exceptions will be made.



> Alcoholic beverages of any type are not allowed in the stadium. In addition, consumption of alcohol is prohibited in city and university parking lots and property.



> The university does not permit the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on or over the campus on football game days.



> Throwing of any object in the stadium is prohibited. Any person throwing any object is subject to immediate removal from the stadium. Rules allow game officials to penalize the home team if objects are thrown onto the playing field.



> Nebraska event staff or security personnel can help with any problems fans may encounter. If fans become separated from family or friends, they should report to any First Aid station or Guest Services booth for assistance.



> Lost-and-found areas are located in the Guest Relations and Security offices in both the East and West stadiums.



Parking and traffic policies and procedures:



> Most parking lots on City Campus are reserved for those who have paid reservations on game days. Most lots surrounding the stadium have been converted to reserved stalls, with patrons assigned to specific numbered stalls. Paid public parking on City Campus is available at $25 per stall. Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Google Pay and Apple Pay will be accepted.



> Parking for people with disabilities is available for $25 per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis in the Lot 9 parking garage at the corner of Salt Creek Roadway and North 14th Street. Contact the athletics ticket office at 402-472-3111 for pre-purchase opportunities. Lot 9 has a free cart-shuttle service to the stadium for mobility-impaired guests. This shuttle is radio-equipped and will run to and from the stadium before the game and beginning at the start of the fourth quarter. Shuttles will be limited to specific drop-off and pickup locations and will not transport a guest outside the predefined route. If guests are not able to make it to their vehicle or gate entry point outside this route, medical personnel can be called to the location for assistance. Charter and shuttle-bus parking is available on W Street between 14th and 16th streets.



> Parking lots will open at 6 a.m. for games with kickoff scheduled before 6 p.m.; for games that start at 6 p.m. or later, lots will open at 11 a.m. Lots at Haymarket Park will open at 6 a.m. for games with kickoff scheduled at 11 a.m; for all other kickoff times, these lots will open at 8 a.m.



> Faculty and staff permit parking areas — including reserved, non-reserved and garages — are reassigned on home football game days. Campus parking permit holders cannot park in most standard assigned parking areas during game-day preparation and activities. Parking areas close at 10 p.m. the night before a home game. Vehicles parked in violation of campus rules can be ticketed and towed. Vehicles with faculty and staff permits may park in these areas on game days: the surface lots at 16th and X streets (east side of 16th Street near the Boathouse) and 1700 Y St.; the perimeter lot at 15th and Court streets; and the Devaney Sports Center lots at 16th and Court streets.



> Stadium Drive, the street on the west side of the stadium, will be closed on game days.



> StarTran will offer the Big Red Express shuttle service to and from the stadium from sites around Lincoln. The cost is $5 each way or $10 round trip. Season passes are available. For additional information, go to http://startran.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.



> Fan drop-off attempts around the stadium are prohibited. Uber, Lyft and taxi drop-offs and pickups will be at 14th and Vine streets.



> Up-to-date statewide road information can be found at http://511.nebraska.gov/. Highway conditions and a brief weather report can be obtained by calling 511 on a landline or cellphone.



> Stadium Drive is closed from T to V streets beginning at 6 a.m. on game days. Access to Lots 1, 3, 4 and 6 are via T Street. No vehicles will have access to the southbound Ninth Street roundabout pre- and postgame.



> For suggested driving routes to leave the stadium area, visit https://huskers.com/gameday.



